A wind advisory is in effect Thursday for strong northwest winds gusting to 45-50 mph. Sustained northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph are expected throughout the day.

The advisory is in effect from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Long Island, southern Connecticut, and the NYC metro reason, the National Weather Service said.

A gale warning is in effect for the eastern Long Island Sound from Thursday morning until Friday afternoon. West winds of 20 to 25 kt tomorrow morning will become northwest at 25 to 30 kt in the afternoon. Seas of two to four feet in the morning will build to four to six feet in the afternoon. Northwest winds of 20 to 25 kt will continue Friday morning, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon.

NW winds 20 to 25 kt, gusting to 35 kts. Will diminish to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon.