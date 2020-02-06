Riverhead residents will be able to rent bicycles and ride around town beginning this spring through Suffolk County’s ride-share program.

The ride-share bike racks will be located throughout the downtown district and at Veterans Memorial Park in Calverton. Five stations will have a total of 25 bikes available for public use.

People age 18 and up can use the bike-share program through a phone application, Pace, where they can unlock the bikes and pay for use. Each station will have an informational guide to explain how to use the bikes through the app.

The cost to ride the bikes will be $1 per 15 minutes or $4 per hour. There are subscription options for monthly ($10) or yearly ($60) packages for unlimited 30-minute rides.

The bikes do not have electric motor options, but all bikes are equipped with lights that turn on at night for safety. Five of the six proposed locations of the bike share. Another station is proposed next to the parking lot at Veterans Memorial Park, where the town offers a recreation trail for bicycling, walking and running.

Riverhead is the fourth community to join the county bike-sharing program. Hampton Bays, Babylon and Patchogue are already participating. The program, dubbed Bethpage Ride, began in August as a collaboration between Suffolk County, Bethpage Federal Credit Union and start-up company Zagster.

“We had 500 rides for a system that launched after Labor Day and closed in November,” said Johnathan Keyes, director of Downtown and Transit Orientated Development for Suffolk County.

Zagster was picked through a Suffolk County equest for proposal process. The Boston-based start-up owns and operates the bike sharing phone application and employs local field operators for maintenance and repairs on the bikes.

The company launched in 2007 and has “more than 250 micro-mobility vehicle shares across 35 states,” according to its website.

