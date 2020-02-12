Riley Avenue’s students spent hours making more than 700 origami “Kindness Koala” bookmarks to sell and donate the proceeds for Australia’s fire relief fund.

The children made these bookmarks in an effort to help the animals devastated by Australia’s fires. Because of their hardwork the children raised over $800 which was donated to WIRES Australian Wildlife Rescue Organization.

Kindness week at the Elementary School is from Jan. 27 to 31. Throughout the week students design kindness banners, work through a weekly kindness checklist and read “Emily and the Kindness Bracelet” by Lisa Krekeler.