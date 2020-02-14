Kindergarteners from Aquebogue Elementary School adorned surgical masks and rubber gloves to treat and diagnose their stuffed animals when Stony Brook Hospital’s Teddy Bear Clinic visited the classroom last Monday. The children learnd car and bike safety and then “took care” of their stuffed animals.

“Accidents happen, but most injuries are preventable,” is the motto of the Teddy Bear Clinic. The clinic emphasis the importance of children learning to keep themselves safe in the car and on their bike.

The four questions that are repeated throughout the presentation are:

Whose job is it to keep you safe? (ourselves)

What’s the first thing we do when we get in the car? (buckle up)

Where’s the safest place for kids to sit in the car? (in the back)

How do we protect our brains? (wear a helmet)

After learning about safety, the children dress up as doctors and nurses and help their injured stuffed animals. This helps the students become more familiar with doctors and nurses and their important job in helping people.

The children place bandaids on their stuffed animals and filled out a form about their patient with the help of the parent volunteers.