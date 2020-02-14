John Hanc, journalist and author of the book “Jones Beach: An Illustrated History,” will host a lecture about Jones Beach on Saturday, March 7 at 2 p.m. as part of the winter lecture series at Southold Historical Society.

Hanc will walk the audience through Jones Beach’s traditions, institutions, controversies and characters. The free lecture will be held in the Peconic Landing Community Center’s auditorium.

Jones Beach has been open since August 1929 and has attracted over 500 million visitors. It has become a state-landmark and often “evokes cherished memories of long-spent youth, old friends and departed loved ones.”

Hanc has authored or co-authored 18 books with several winning awards. He is a long-time contributor to Newsday and frequently The New York Times. He teaches journalism and communication at the New York Institute of Technology.

Please call (631) 765-5500 to RSVP or to learn more information about the event.