Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency in New York today, as communal spread of the novel coronavirus continues to grow, with confirmed cases increasing to 76.

Ten of the 76 people are hospitalized, Cuomo said at a noon press briefing today.

The emergency declaration allows for expedited purchasing and expedited hiring, the governor said.

He again urged people to keep in mind that 80% of the people infected with the novel coronavirus will “self-resolve.” Twenty percent will get more seriously ill and require hospitalization.

For the elderly or people with underlying illnesses or compromised immune systems, the disease “could become very serious.”

But the risk to public health in general is still low, Cuomo said.

As of noon today, there are now 57 cases in Westchester County, 11 cases in New York City, four in Nassau County, and two each in Rockland and Saratoga counties. Confirmed cases that do not require hospitalization have been directed to self-quarantine, the governor said.

Officials said 73 SUNY/CUNY study-abroad students are now on a flight back to the United States. The plane will land at JFK rather than Stewart Airport in Newburgh as previously announced.

All have been tested and all have had negative test results. The students will be in precautionary quarantine for 14 days.

“If they can home quarantine, fine. If not we have SUNY congregate dorms to house them,” Cuomo said.

Stony Brook/Southampton is one of three designated SUNY campuses to be made available for housing the returning students. The Southampton campus can house up to 36 in self-isolation as per NYS Department of Health guidance, according to Dr. Rick Gatteau, vice president for student affairs & dean of students at Stony Brook University. Protocols in provide for no interaction with any other part of the campus, Gatteau wrote in a memo to the Stony Brook/Southampton community.

The returning students will be housed in residential buildings that are currently unoccupied, he said.

An expert team of clinicians will provide medical surveillance, including COVID-19 monitoring, as well as medical support for non COVID-19 issues, mental health and other unforeseen emergencies.

The university is strictly following the CDC and NYSDOH guidance and procedures related to Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for staff, and custodial services, Gatteau said.

Should anyone is diagnosed while in isolation and require transportation to a local healthcare facility, university EMS transport services are equipped to provide that transport, he wrote. If external medical care is not needed, students will remain self-isolated and receive comfort care, which is the standard level of care for this cohort of patients, Gatteau wrote.

More coverage: