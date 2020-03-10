New York State is establishing a “containment area” in the City of NewRochelle, the heart of the most significant novel coronavirus cluster in the state in an attempt to stop the community spread of the virus.

A one-mile radius around the center of the outbreak will be affected for two weeks beginning on Thursday, March 12, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a noontime press briefing today.

Schools, houses of worship and large congregate facilities or gathering spaces within that one-mile radius will be closed for the two-week period. Residents will still be permitted to move about freely, and travel will not be restricted within the affected area, Cuomo said.

The National Guard will assist in meal distribution and cleaning and disinfecting efforts, Cuomo said.

An additional 31 confirmed cases of coronavirus in New York were announced today, including two additional cases in Nassau County and 17 in New York City, bringing the state total to 173.

There were no new infections in Suffolk County reported today.

The containment plan was developed by State Health Commissioner Howard Zucker, Cuomo said.

It represents the most aggressive containment effort so far in the United States, where restrictions have not yet been placed based on areas based on geographic location as they have in Italy, China and other countries.

Cuomo emphasized that it is not a quarantine. “You’re not containing people,” he said. “You’re containing facilities.”

The number of confirmed cases have continued to climb across the United States this week, from 541 Sunday to 712 today.

Part of that increase can be attributed to greater access to testing, as state governments work with the Trump administration to allow testing at local labs in order to detect new cases more quickly.

The governor also announced today that the federal government has approved Northwell Health’s automated testing system, which will significantly ramp up the state’s ability to test suspected cases.

Northwell will set up a satellite testing facility within the containment area, Cuomo said.

The state must focus on protecting vulnerable subgroups in the population for whom COVID-19 is a dangerous disease, Cuomo said.

“That’s what this is all about,” he said, pointing to the high death rate in Washington State, where an infection spread through a nursing home. Of 179 confirmed cases, there have been 22 deaths.

“Senior citizens, people with compromised immune systems — the vulnerable population.

That’s who we’re trying to protect,“ the governor said.

“This is an evolving situation,” Zucker said. “We have moved from a containment strategy to more of a mitigation strategy.”

The governor said health officials do not agree on how long the virus can live on hard surfaces. Some believe it can live for two days on surfaces like stainless steel or plastic, he said. “There is a debate going on. Obviously cleaning those surfaces is very important,” he said.



