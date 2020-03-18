Delivery, take-out and curbside pickup

  • Riverhead
    • Barrow (6317793379) pick-up and drivethru windows and call store for delivery
    • Cucina 25 (6313810388) delivery via Doordash and Postmates
    • Bagel Lovers (6317275080) call store for delivery
    • Buoy One (8332869663) delivery via Chownow and DoorDash
    • Bistro72 (6313693325) delivery via Doordash, Grubhub and Seamless
    • The Country Rotisserie (6313694200) 30% discount for emergency service volunteers and delivery via Doordash
    • RGNY (6312980075) call store for delivery
  • Calverton
    • Golden Jalapeño (6317409500) delivery via Grubhub and Seamless
    • Bean and Bagel (6312378979) delivery to businesses only via Gruhub, Seamless and EatStreet
    • Wine Country Deli (6317277119) pick-up window and delivery via Doordash
  • Wading River
  • Aquebogue
    • Little Lucharitos (6317793681) to go alcoholic beverages and delivery via Chownow and in-story delivery

Delivery and curbside pickup

  • Riverhead
  • Calverton
    • Got a Guy Eatery (6314682489) delivery via Doordash, Grubhub, EZCater, Postmates, Seamless and Slicelife
  • Jamesport
    • Duffy’s Deli (6317222150) call store for delivery

Delivery and take-out

  • Riverhead
    • Turkuaz Grill (6315911757) call store for delivery
    • Spicy’s BBQ (6317272781) call store for delivery
    • Farm Country Kitchen (6313696311) call store for delivery
    • Sergio’s Pizza (6313691057) delivery via Chownow
    • Carlo’s Pizza Oven (6313692010) call store for delivery
    • Roadhouse Brick Oven Pizzeria (6312089888) delivery via Chownow
    • Taco Bout It (6315748787) call store for delivery
    • Goldbergs Bagels (6317409131) call store for delivery
    • Funcho’s (6313697277) delivery via Grubhub, Doordash and Seamless
  • Wading River
    • Greek Island Diner (6318861989) call store for delivery
    • La Bistro (6318862326) delivery via Chownow and Doordash
  • Aquebogue
    • On the Docks Waterfront Bar and Grill (6318861160) to go alcoholic beverages and call store for delivery

Take-out and curbside pickup

Take-out only

Curbside pickup only

  • Riverhead
    • North Fork Brewing Company (6315911191) online store with curbside pickup
  • Wading River

Closed:

  • Cooperage Inn
  • Phil’s Restaurant
  • Desmond’s Restaurant
  • Ruggero’s Wading River
  • La Plage – Currently closed will be developing a take out menu
  • Jedidiah Hawkins Inn closed until at least March 22
  • Il Giardino Restaurant
  • Sakura
  • Haiku
  • Hampton Coffee Company online store open used code STAYHOME for free shipping
  • Jamesport Vineyard
  • Moustache Brewing Company
  • Riverhead Cider House

Julia-Anna Searson
Julia-Anna Searson
Julia-Anna is a Riverhead native and a recent graduate of Stony Brook University, with a degree in Biology and minor in Anthropology. She currently lives in Cutchogue.