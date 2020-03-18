Delivery, take-out and curbside pickup
- Riverhead
- Barrow (6317793379) pick-up and drivethru windows and call store for delivery
- Cucina 25 (6313810388) delivery via Doordash and Postmates
- Bagel Lovers (6317275080) call store for delivery
- Buoy One (8332869663) delivery via Chownow and DoorDash
- Bistro72 (6313693325) delivery via Doordash, Grubhub and Seamless
- The Country Rotisserie (6313694200) 30% discount for emergency service volunteers and delivery via Doordash
- RGNY (6312980075) call store for delivery
- Calverton
- Golden Jalapeño (6317409500) delivery via Grubhub and Seamless
- Bean and Bagel (6312378979) delivery to businesses only via Gruhub, Seamless and EatStreet
- Wine Country Deli (6317277119) pick-up window and delivery via Doordash
- Wading River
- Pazzo (6319293939) delivery via Doordash
- Wading River Deli (6319295694) call store for delivery
- Wading River Pizza (6319299222) via Slicelife
- Aquebogue
- Little Lucharitos (6317793681) to go alcoholic beverages and delivery via Chownow and in-story delivery
Delivery and curbside pickup
- Riverhead
- Maple Tree BBQ (6317272819) call store for delivery
- Perabell (6317409494) call store for delivery
- Calverton
- Got a Guy Eatery (6314682489) delivery via Doordash, Grubhub, EZCater, Postmates, Seamless and Slicelife
- Jamesport
- Duffy’s Deli (6317222150) call store for delivery
Delivery and take-out
- Riverhead
- Turkuaz Grill (6315911757) call store for delivery
- Spicy’s BBQ (6317272781) call store for delivery
- Farm Country Kitchen (6313696311) call store for delivery
- Sergio’s Pizza (6313691057) delivery via Chownow
- Carlo’s Pizza Oven (6313692010) call store for delivery
- Roadhouse Brick Oven Pizzeria (6312089888) delivery via Chownow
- Taco Bout It (6315748787) call store for delivery
- Goldbergs Bagels (6317409131) call store for delivery
- Funcho’s (6313697277) delivery via Grubhub, Doordash and Seamless
- Wading River
- Greek Island Diner (6318861989) call store for delivery
- La Bistro (6318862326) delivery via Chownow and Doordash
- Aquebogue
- On the Docks Waterfront Bar and Grill (6318861160) to go alcoholic beverages and call store for delivery
Take-out and curbside pickup
- Riverhead
- River Walk Bar and Grille (6315912215)
- Sound Avenue Bistro (6313810519)
- Caruso’s (6313692850)
- Diliberto Winery (6317223416) (9176133926)
- Long Ireland Beer Company (6314034303)
- Calverton
- J&R’s Steakhouse (6317277218)
- Jamesport
- Grana (6317792844)
- Jamesport Farm Brewery (8445322337)
- Jason’s Vineyard (6312385801)
Take-out only
- Riverhead
- Meetinghouse Deli (6317222222)
- Stonewalls (6315060777)
- Shadees Jamaican Restaurant (6313810440)
- The Birchwood at Polish Town (6317274449)
- Lolly’s Hut (6317277020)
- Twin Stills Moonshine (6317793199)
- Wading River
- Brezza Pizza Kitchen(6318861536)
- Nik’s Nook (6318862091)
- North Tavern (6318862102)
- Aquebogue
- The Lighthouse Market and Deli (6317223971)
- Jamesport
- Main Road Biscuit Co. (6317793463)
Curbside pickup only
- Riverhead
- North Fork Brewing Company (6315911191) online store with curbside pickup
- Wading River
- Senor Taco (6318862477)
Closed:
- Cooperage Inn
- Phil’s Restaurant
- Desmond’s Restaurant
- Ruggero’s Wading River
- La Plage – Currently closed will be developing a take out menu
- Jedidiah Hawkins Inn closed until at least March 22
- Il Giardino Restaurant
- Sakura
- Haiku
- Hampton Coffee Company online store open used code STAYHOME for free shipping
- Jamesport Vineyard
- Moustache Brewing Company
- Riverhead Cider House
This story is free to read thanks in part to the generous support of readers like you. Keep local news free. Become a member today.