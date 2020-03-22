Kids will learn about buoyancy — the science of staying afloat — in a free online class being offered by the Long Island Science Center on Wednesday.

The class will be a live, interactive instructor-led program where students will be able to ask questions, get answers, and follow along with the experiment.

Why do ships float? Density and buoyancy come alive with demonstrations and hands-on activities using a water tank. Students experiment with different solids and liquids for a concrete understanding of density.

The class will be held on Wednesday from 1 to 1:45 p.m.

Details on how to join the class will be emailed to the address provided during sign-up.

“We have been working since we closed our doors to come up with ways that we can continue to deliver your families fun STEM content,” the Long Island Science Center said in an email announcing the class.

Questions? Contact the science center by email: [email protected]