This month marks the 10th anniversary of RiverheadLOCAL’s official launch. We started posting content in January of 2010, but it wasn’t official until I got to a point where I was confident our site would be there when I woke up in the morning.

I had never built a website myself before that and it was a lot of trial and error — mostly errors and plenty of trials.

When we first started this, online-only local news was still in its infancy. Unwittingly, we were pioneers. But RiverheadLOCAL took root and grew over the past decade.

We’d planned to roll out a little 10th anniversary celebration this month — but a pandemic intervened.

Today, instead of celebrating, we’re on the precipice of a cliff in the darkness. We don’t know what lies ahead. None of us does.

But we do know the future of local news is on the edge of that cliff — and the future of local news in Riverhead depends on your support, now more than ever.

We have to face reality. We all have a long and difficult road ahead. With businesses shuttered and life as we know it upended, we are unsure what the future holds for us as a news organization.

We are as committed to the survival of local news as we are to the betterment of our community and we will do whatever it takes to make sure we’re here to report the facts, speak the truth and provide you with local news you can trust.

Local news matters. And in this time of crisis unlike anything we’ve seen in our lifetimes, local news matters more than ever.

We are editorially independent and family-owned, launched in 2010 at our dining room table. Today we are a team of 12 — all dedicated local residents who care deeply about Riverhead and the work we do here — working from an office downtown.

But as the coronavirus crisis creates havoc in our local economy, our survival is on the line. And we need your help.

We are keeping our subscriptions voluntary and we remain committed to providing free access to our content for everyone, regardless of ability to pay.

Your subscription, in any amount you choose, whether monthly, annually or one-time-only, will help keep local news alive in Riverhead.

Local news matters — now more than ever. We know you agree. May we count on your support?

Monthly memberships are billed each month and annual memberships are billed once a year. You can cancel your membership or change how much you give at any time by emailing Payment is securely processed by Stripe.

Now more than ever, the survival of quality local journalism depends on your support. Our community faces unprecedented economic disruption, and the future of many small businesses are under threat, including our own. It takes time and resources to provide this service. We are a small family-owned operation, and we will do everything in our power to keep it going. But today more than ever before, we will depend on your support to continue. Support RiverheadLOCAL today. You rely on us to stay informed and we depend on you to make our work possible.