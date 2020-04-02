Riverhead Police Officer Robert Sproston, who was seriously injured in a car accident Tuesday afternoon as he was responding to a police pursuit, is recovering at Stony Brook University Hospital.

The 28-year-old officer underwent several hours of surgery Monday night and is in stable condition in the intensive care unit there, according to friends and coworkers.

Sproston, a Marine and volunteer firefighter with the Riverhead Fire Department, became an officer in the Riverhead Police Department in June 2017.

Lucia Barella of Rocky Point, a friend of the young officer, started a GoFundMe page to raise money to assist him in his recovery.

“Robbie to everyone is a wonderful, caring, loving friend,” Barella wrote on the fundraising site.

“He is a Marine, Riverhead Police Officer, a former Rocky Point firefighter and current Riverhead firefighter. That alone shows how much Robbie cares about serving and protecting our communities,” Barella wrote.

Barella said she started the fundraiser hoping to help help her friend find comfort in knowing he is financially stable during his recovery.

“This will take the financial burden away from him as he has a long journey ahead due to the extent of his injuries,” Barella wrote. “It’s our time to support and care for him as he has done for us over the years. Any amount is gladly appreciated. Please pray for Robbie and his family during this time.” Click here to donate.

Sproston was responding to the scene of a police pursuit on Sound Avenue Tuesday afternoon when his police cruiser was in a collision with another vehicle on Osborn Avenue. He was airlifted to Stony Brook with serious injuries. See prior story.