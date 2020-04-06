A drive-thru food pantry will distribute food to residents in need this afternoon at First Baptist Church of Riverhead. The pantry will open at 1:30 p.m. and will be open as long as supplies last. The pantry has two pallets of food to distribute.

“Those in need will be able to drive thru our parking lot and be handed a bag of food, no questions asked,” according to an advisory sent out this morning by the Butterfly Effect Project, one of several groups and businesses that have organized this project.

The drive-thru pantry is made possible by a generous donation by Cisco Systems, BEP said. “We have teamed up with Welcome Friends Soup Kitchen and Open Arms Food Pantry to coordinate logistics,” the organization said. Transportation and packing was provided by Riverhead Ford Lincoln and Riverhead Toyota. Other partners involved in the effort are Montauk Iced Tea, NoFo Community Cares and First Baptist Church of Riverhead.

First Baptist Church of Riverhead is located at 1018 Northville Turnpike, Riverhead 11901.

“We are also maintaining a list of home bound residents and have prepared over two dozen bags of groceries for drop and go deliveries by Montauk Iced Tea,” the Butterfly Effect Project said.

The Butterfly Effect Project can be reached at (631) 591-0759.