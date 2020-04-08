Island Harvest will distribute food to those in need Friday afternoon at Stotzky Park.
The drive-up/walk-up event, hosted by the Town of Riverhead, will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday.
One bag of food will be given to each person or car, according to a press release sent out by the town yesterday afternoon.
Island Harvest is donating approximately 10 pallets of perishable and nonperishable food on a first-come, first-served basis, according to the press release. The distribution will continue until the supplies are exhausted.
Stotzky Park is located at 55 Columbus Avenue, off Pulaski Street. Use the Columbus Avenue entrance to access the food distribution site.
Island Harvest is a Long Island-based food bank that provides a vital supply of food to counter the sharply rising problem of hunger during the COVID-19 public health crisis.
