Lafayette T. Bernard of Shirley, formerly of Riverhead, died on April 7, 2020, the victim of an accident. He was 31 years old.

He was born on June 1, 1988 in Stony Brook to Michael Bagley and Justine Trent.

He worked as a pool and tennis court maintenance man. His hobbies included dirt bikes, motorcycles and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his parents, his sister Darnisha Bagley of Shirley, stepbrother Michael Bagley of Shirley, stepsister Molly Brothers of Bellport, and by his children Adeyn, Mikayla, Ava and Maddox, and by his grandmothers, Barbara Mitchner of Virginia and Margaret Brothers of North Carolina.

The family will hold a private burial at Riverhead Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home.