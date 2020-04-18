One week after declaring golf courses “non-essential,” the state reversed itself — to some extent — and said yesterday private golf course operators may allow golfers access their courses as long as “appropriate social distancing of six feet between individuals is strictly abided.”

No gatherings of any kind are permitted, according to the revised guidance posted yesterday to the Empire State Development webpage providing guidance for the executive order mandating the closure of non-essential businesses in New York State.

Golf courses are still deemed non-essential, but groundskeeping services on the courses and security are essential and private operators may allow golfers access, under the newly revised guidance.

No explanation was provided and the governor did not announce the change, which appeared on the state website.

