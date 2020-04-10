Golf courses across Long Island will close today, along with boat ramps and marinas for recreational vessels, after New York State declared them nonessential services in updated guidance released yesterday.
Playgrounds were also ordered closed in the new guidance, though they have been closed in both Suffolk and Nassau counties since late March, along with local dog parks and campgrounds.
Marinas and boat launches may remain open only if they are for government or essential commercial operations. They are no longer permitted to operate for recreational vessels.
LIVE UPDATES: Coronavirus coverage, maps and cases by town.
Public parks are still open, though visitors are required to maintain social distancing of at least six feet. Fees are currently waived for all state, county and local parks.
Until today, golf courses have remained open on Long Island even as many other businesses have been ordered closed to slow the spread of coronavirus.
Last month, many local courses began requiring golfers to make reservations and were decreasing the frequency of tee times in order to reduce the density of golfers on the course.
A full list of New York State’s essential services during the shut-down can be viewed here.
