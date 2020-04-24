Spirit’s Promise Horse Rescue in Riverhead will host a free online Zoom classroom for kids and adult support group every Wednesday during the New York State Pause. The kids classroom will be held from 12 to 12:30 p.m and the adult support group will be held from 11 to 11:50 a.m.

“We understand that our community is struggling right now and it can be very difficult when you feel alone and isolated,” said life couch and founder of Spirit’s Promise Horse Rescue Marisa Striano. “Animals and speaking with someone can help and we’re here for you.”

The kids classroom will take children on virtual tours to see horses, donkeys, pigs, goats, ducks, turkeys, chickens and cows. While on the tour Striano will show how people take care of the animals and the unique traits each animal has.

The adult support group aims to help those feeling alone and isolated. The group will be lead by Striano.

To register for the kids classroom, click here. To register for the adult support group, click here.