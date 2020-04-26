The Long Island Science Center is offering free, instructor-led online STEM classes this week for elementary and middle school students.

Both classes will take place on Tuesday, with the elementary session from 1 to 2 p.m. and the middle school session from 3 to 4 p.m.

Participants investigate a crime scene using techniques of fingerprinting, chromatography and various clues. The goal is to solve the crime of the missing Madagascar hissing roaches — an exciting and challenging experience.

Details on how to join the class will be emailed to the address you provide when you sign-up. Questions? Contact [email protected].

Register for the elementary session here.

Register for the middle school session here.