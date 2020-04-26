The Long Island Science Center is offering free, instructor-led online STEM classes this week for elementary and middle school students.
Both classes will take place on Tuesday, with the elementary session from 1 to 2 p.m. and the middle school session from 3 to 4 p.m.
Participants investigate a crime scene using techniques of fingerprinting, chromatography and various clues. The goal is to solve the crime of the missing Madagascar hissing roaches — an exciting and challenging experience.
Details on how to join the class will be emailed to the address you provide when you sign-up. Questions? Contact [email protected].
Register for the elementary session here.
Register for the middle school session here.
We need your help.
Now more than ever, the survival of quality local journalism depends on your support. Our community faces unprecedented economic disruption, and the future of many small businesses are under threat, including our own. It takes time and resources to provide this service. We are a small family-owned operation, and we will do everything in our power to keep it going. But today more than ever before, we will depend on your support to continue. Support RiverheadLOCAL today. You rely on us to stay informed and we depend on you to make our work possible.