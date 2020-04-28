East End Women’s Network and the Allstate Agents COVID-19 Relief Fund teamed up to donate 150 KN95 masks to nursing staff at the Acadia Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation in Riverhead today.

Riverhead Allstate agent Beth Hanlon, who is an East End Women’s Network Board Member, is coordinating local donations by the Allstate Agents COVID-19 Relief Fund. The fund was founded by Plainview Allstate agent Edward Lehmann, whose wife is a nurse at Nassau University Medical Center.

“We hope this small but heartfelt gesture makes a difference to the needs of your nurses and staff,” EEWN president Rosane Cassella told Acacia administrator Mary Ann Mangels and members of the Acadia staff at the Harrison Avenue skilled nursing facility this morning.

“We support and encourage you to stay positive, hopeful, caring, visionary and committed as you are, fully knowing we appreciate all you do and that we are all in this fight together,” Casella said.

Acadia is “very happy to receive the masks,” Mangels said. “My staff and I are very grateful for the generosity and support of the East End Women’s Network and the Allstate Agents COVID-19 Relief Fund. We give them our sincerest thanks.”

Nursing homes across the region have experienced critical shortages of the personal protective equipment they need to keep their residents and staff safe during the pandemic.

EEWN is a nonprofit whose mission includes educating members and the public concerning issues affecting women in the five East towns.

EEWN’s board of directors felt compelled to help keep these front-line care workers and the patients they serve safe by providing necessary personal protective equipment to the center.

The masks were purchased through a supplier secured by the Allstate Agents COVID-19 Relief Fund.