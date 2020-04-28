Longtime Jamesport resident Robert E. Yeomans died April 21, 2020. He was 85.

He was born Dec. 1, 1934, in Flushing, New York, to Norman and Marie (Moeller) Yeomans.

Yeomans attended college for six years, attained a bachelor’s degree and served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956, obtaining the rank of private first class.

He worked for Verizon in the special services department.

He was an active member of the St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church, receiving the St. John the Evangelist Man of the Year award, the Diocese of Rockville Centre St. Agnes Award and the St. Thomas Spirit Award, while serving in the Respect Life group, Hospital Ministry, Parish Outreach, and the Knights of Columbus.

Family members said he enjoyed gardening, golf, reading and traveling.

Predeceased by his daughter, Elizabeth Hamilton on March 30, 2020, he is survived by is survived by his wife of 63 years, Genevieve (Tezyk); sons, David (Bonnie) and James (Jennifer); daughters, Ellen (Greg Hayden) and Victoria (Eddie Ezra), son-in-law Brian Hamilton; 15 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

A memorial celebration will be held at a later date and time.

Memorial donations may be made to Birthright of Hampton Bays and the Long Island Coalition of Life.

Arrangements were entrusted to McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.