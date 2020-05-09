Retired New York State Supreme Court Officer William J. D’Ambrosia passed away after a battle with a 9/11- related illness stemming from his assistance at Ground Zero supporting the rescue and recovery effort of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

He dedicated his life to helping others, not just in his career as a professional but also in his personal life, doing things such as mentoring teenagers in the church, helping neighborhood children fix their bikes and teaching religious education classes.

He was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.

His wake will be held from 12:00-4:00 pm on May 12 at the Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue for people to drive by and pay their respects from their cars. In lieu of flowers, his family asks that you donate to the FealGood Foundation which assists emergency personnel who have been injured.

