Long Island progressive radio 92.9 and 96.9 WEHM will host “The Concert for Caregivers” to benefit Stony Brook Southampton Hospital’s Health Care Heroes Fund for COVID-19 from May 22 to 25.

The concert — akin to a virtual music festival — will have video recordings of musicians performing their songs. The videos will be available to view at the benefit’s website.

The concert will feature national recording artists that are typically found on the radio’s playlist such as Lucinda Williams, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Pete Yorn, KT Tunstall, The Killers, The Lone Bellow and other surprise guests.

Local artists such as Nancy, Atlas, Taylor Barton, Gene Casey and the Lonesharks, Inda Eaton, Caroline Doctrow and others have also contributed videos.

“We are so grateful to all the staff at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, especially now during this pandemic,” said Lauren Stone, owner and midday host of WEHM. “Thanks to the generosity of all these musicians, we can gather together in supporting and raising funds for you local health care heroes.”

The concert is sponsored by Redi Cleaners, Second Nature Markets, Jaguar Land Rover Freeport and Rosenberg & Gluck with partners Bligh and Hagris Personal Injury Law.