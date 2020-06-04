Riverhead Town is conducting a second online community survey seeking input into the future of downtown.

The anonymous survey takes about 10 minutes to complete and asks questions about land use and architectural style preferences and public safety. It also seeks input on the development of a town square downtown, for which the town was awarded an $800,000 state grant in December.

The survey will close on June 15 at 5 p.m.

Planning consultants Urban Design Associates developed the second survey after receiving feedback from the first online survey and two public forums held in November 2019 and February 2020.

The second survey is more specific and will guide the creation of the downtown pattern book, which will help drive development and commerce by providing guidance on the future of the Riverhead downtown business district, the town said in a press release.

More than 1,200 people completed the first online survey, which was conducted in February. Several dozen people attended each of the two community forums conducted by the consultants.

People want to see the Peconic Riverfront enhanced, a new “town square,” more small, local businesses on Main Street and improved streetscapes, according to Urban Design Associates CEO Barry Long, who updated the town board on the planning process in February and again last month in a video conference.

