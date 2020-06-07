Dr. James R. Giambalvo, 94, lifelong resident of Rockville Centre and Jamesport died on June 4, 2020 at Peconic Bay Medical Center.

He was born on March 5, 1926 in Brooklyn, the son of Pellegrino Giambalvo and Ida (Romano) Giambalvo. He graduated from St. John’s University in Queens and Temple University School of Medicine, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Affectionately known as “Dr. G,” he served his country as a medical technician in the United States Army during World War II, and again in the United States Air Force during the Korean conflict as an OB/GYN physician stationed at Mitchell Field Air Force Base in Uniondale. He began his medical training at Kings County Hospital in Brooklyn and was a dedicated OB/GYN physician at Mercy Medical Center in Rockville Centre for over 35 years. During his career, he. dedicated his time as an OB/GYN clinician with the Nassau and Suffolk County departments of health and was a former president of the Nassau County and Suffolk County Medical Society.

Predeceased by his sister Rose Ferrara, he is survived by his wife of 66 years, Elizabeth (Gurtatowski) Giambalvo; four sons, James and wife Mary of Oceanside; Gerard and wife Peg of Fairfield, Connecticut; Peter of Jamesport; John and wife Judy of Laurel; and his two daughters, Joan of Southold and Rosanne of Cliffside Park, New Jersey. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Dr. G was an avid fisherman, clam digger, bridge player, and dedicated husband, father and grandfather.

Family visitation will be held at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, followed by funeral services, officiated by Father Peter Narkiewicz. Interment will be at Calverton National Cemetery.

Gifts in his memory may be made to Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church, 14300 Main Road, Mattituck, New York 11952.

