Join Tijuana Fulford, founder and executive director of The Butterfly Effect Project and Ron Fisher, local business owner and BEP board member for a candid discussion of race and racism in Riverhead.
The live discussion begins tonight at 7 p.m. A 30-minute discussion will be followed by a 15-minute Q&A with the audience.
Hosted by RiverheadLOCAL editor and publisher Denise Civiletti, this is the second of a four-part discussion on this difficult subject at a difficult time.
We need your help.
Now more than ever, the survival of quality local journalism depends on your support. Our community faces unprecedented economic disruption, and the future of many small businesses are under threat, including our own. It takes time and resources to provide this service. We are a small family-owned operation, and we will do everything in our power to keep it going. But today more than ever before, we will depend on your support to continue. Support RiverheadLOCAL today. You rely on us to stay informed and we depend on you to make our work possible.