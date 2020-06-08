Join Tijuana Fulford, founder and executive director of The Butterfly Effect Project and Ron Fisher, local business owner and BEP board member for a candid discussion of race and racism in Riverhead.

The live discussion begins tonight at 7 p.m. A 30-minute discussion will be followed by a 15-minute Q&A with the audience.

Hosted by RiverheadLOCAL editor and publisher Denise Civiletti, this is the second of a four-part discussion on this difficult subject at a difficult time.