A virtual two-night concert will be held next Thursday and Friday to benefit eight local breweries.
The concerts, dubbed Craft Aid, will be live-streamed on July 2 and 3 from 8 to 10 p.m. Donations collected during the stream will go to benefit eight North Fork breweries, including six in Riverhead.
During the COVID-19 shutdown, local breweries were required to close their tasting rooms. Main Street Agency, a Riverhead marketing firm, organized the fundraiser concerts to help mitigate some of their lost revenue.
The concerts will be free to watch, but viewers are encouraged to donate to the official GoFund Me page during the concert.
Donations will be equally distributed to the following breweries:
- Long Ireland Beer Co. in Riverhead
- Moustache Brewing Co. in Riverhead
- Jamesport Farm Brewery in Jamesport
- Tradewinds Brewing Co. in Riverhead
- Greenport Harbor Brewing Co. in Greenport
- Eastern Front Brewing Co. in Mattituck
- North Fork Brewing Co. in Riverhead
- Twin Fork Beer Co. in Riverhead.
The series will feature two shows streamed from the tasting room at Jamesport Farm Brewery. The concerts are scheduled to last about two hours each and will feature a dozen local bands.
Participating music groups include The Jan Hanna Band, 70’s Rock Parade, Slingshot, Shepard the Breeze, Who Are Those People, Foster Europe, Gene Casey and the Lone Sharks and Barbados Slim.
We need your help.
Now more than ever, the survival of quality local journalism depends on your support. Our community faces unprecedented economic disruption, and the future of many small businesses are under threat, including our own. It takes time and resources to provide this service. We are a small family-owned operation, and we will do everything in our power to keep it going. But today more than ever before, we will depend on your support to continue. Support RiverheadLOCAL today. You rely on us to stay informed and we depend on you to make our work possible.