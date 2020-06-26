A virtual two-night concert will be held next Thursday and Friday to benefit eight local breweries.

The concerts, dubbed Craft Aid, will be live-streamed on July 2 and 3 from 8 to 10 p.m. Donations collected during the stream will go to benefit eight North Fork breweries, including six in Riverhead.

During the COVID-19 shutdown, local breweries were required to close their tasting rooms. Main Street Agency, a Riverhead marketing firm, organized the fundraiser concerts to help mitigate some of their lost revenue.

The concerts will be free to watch, but viewers are encouraged to donate to the official GoFund Me page during the concert.

Donations will be equally distributed to the following breweries:

Long Ireland Beer Co. in Riverhead

Moustache Brewing Co. in Riverhead

Jamesport Farm Brewery in Jamesport

Tradewinds Brewing Co. in Riverhead

Greenport Harbor Brewing Co. in Greenport

Eastern Front Brewing Co. in Mattituck

North Fork Brewing Co. in Riverhead

Twin Fork Beer Co. in Riverhead.

The series will feature two shows streamed from the tasting room at Jamesport Farm Brewery. The concerts are scheduled to last about two hours each and will feature a dozen local bands.

Participating music groups include The Jan Hanna Band, 70’s Rock Parade, Slingshot, Shepard the Breeze, Who Are Those People, Foster Europe, Gene Casey and the Lone Sharks and Barbados Slim.