Attorney Terence Kelleher has joined the board of directors of Eastern Long Island Hospital.

Kelleher is a retired member of Combined Coordinating Council — a not-for-proft which provides risk managements advisory services and manages patient’s healthcare claims– where he served as President and CEO for over ten years. He lives in Southold with his wife.

He gained his undergraduate degree at Saint Peter’s University in New Jersey and then earned his law degree at the Fordham Law School in Manhattan. He had practice law at three New York City lay firms and specialized in litigation, international trade, banking and property. He also served as a Captain from the United States Army Reserve and was honorably discharged.

He is a member of several bar associations including New York State, United States Supreme Court, United States Court of Appeals, Second Circuit, United States District Court Southern District of New York and the United States Court of International Trade.

“Terence’s extensive background in law and his knowledge of the healthcare industry make him a great fit for our Board,” says Paul J. Romanelli, Chairman of the ELIH Foundation Board of Directors. “We’re proud to welcome his experience and expertise.”

He has served on the boards of numerous charitable and civi organizations. He is a current Board Member of CAMBA Inc. a Brooklyn based not-for-profit giving service in economic development, education and youth development, family support services, HIV/AIDS services, housing services and developmental and legal services.