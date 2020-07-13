Riverhead Police are seeking the public’s assistance in finding a man reported missing by his family.
Police said Scott MacDonald, 46, left a residence at 203 Roanoke Avenue on Friday morning.
MacDonald is described by police as a white male, 5’10” tall, 270 pounds, with short brown hair, hazel eyes, facial hair and tattoos on his left arm. He was last seen wearing a yellow t-shirt, blue jeans and carrying a black backpack.
No foul play is suspected, police said.
Anyone who sees MacDonald or who has any information about this investigation is asked to call Riverhead Town Police at 631-727-4500.
We need your help.
Now more than ever, the survival of quality local journalism depends on your support. Our community faces unprecedented economic disruption, and the future of many small businesses are under threat, including our own. It takes time and resources to provide this service. We are a small family-owned operation, and we will do everything in our power to keep it going. But today more than ever before, we will depend on your support to continue. Support RiverheadLOCAL today. You rely on us to stay informed and we depend on you to make our work possible.