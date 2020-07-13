Riverhead Police are seeking the public’s assistance in finding a man reported missing by his family.

Police said Scott MacDonald, 46, left a residence at 203 Roanoke Avenue on Friday morning.

MacDonald is described by police as a white male, 5’10” tall, 270 pounds, with short brown hair, hazel eyes, facial hair and tattoos on his left arm. He was last seen wearing a yellow t-shirt, blue jeans and carrying a black backpack.

No foul play is suspected, police said.

Anyone who sees MacDonald or who has any information about this investigation is asked to call Riverhead Town Police at 631-727-4500.