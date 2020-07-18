Robert Chaloner, executive director of Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, was named chair of the Nassau-Suffolk Hospital Council at the organization’s annual meeting this month.

Chaloner has 35 years of healthcare administrative experience and has a strong passion for community hospitals, the Nassau-Suffolk Hospital Council said in a press release. He has led Southampton Hospital for more than 13 years.

Chaloner teaches graduate management courses at Stony Brook University’s School of Health Technology and Management. He serves on the board of many healthcare and community service organizations. He is a Fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives where he served as an inaugural member and immediate past chair of the LGBTQ Forum.

Chaloner received his undergraduate education at Dartmouth College and his graduate degree in Health Management and Planning from Columbia University. He also holds a Master of Business Administration from New York University.

The Nassau-Suffolk Hospital Council represents the not-for-profit and public hospitals on Long Island. It works in conjunction with the Suburban Hospital Alliance of New York State to advance legislative and regulatory priorities.

Chaloner’s two-year term ends July 2022.