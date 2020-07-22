This weekend, residents can safely dispose of medications, household chemicals and electronics from the safety of their own cars.

Riverhead CAP and Riverhead Police Department are hosting a drive-thru take-back day at the Riverhead Highway Yard on Osborn Avenue Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It will be the coalition’s first take-back event since the pandemic began in March—and it may look a little different than previous years.

Participants will be required to remain inside their vehicles during the event to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Face masks will also be required, including for participants inside their vehicles.

Residents can dispose of household chemicals, electronics and unwanted medications at the event.

Safe disposal of prescription medication is vital to curbing the national epidemic of opioid addiction, which is especially rampant in Long Island communities. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in five teens report taking prescription drugs without a doctor’s prescription, and nearly half of young people addicted to heroin say they first used prescription painkillers before moving on to less expensive street drugs to feed their addiction.

Since starting its series of medication take-back events in 2014, the coalition has collected more than 8,000 pounds of medication in Riverhead. A permanent drop-box is also available for 24/7 medication disposal in the lobby of Riverhead Police Department on Howell Avenue.

Medication should be placed in the original container or within a plastic bag to be eligible for disposal.

Riverhead residents can also dispose of household chemicals and electronics at Saturday’s event. See the flyer below for a list of household chemicals and electronics eligible for disposal. All containers must be concealed and properly labeled.

Explosives, medical waste and commercial/industrial waste will not be accepted.

Medication disposal will be open to anyone, while household chemical and electronics disposal is limited to Riverhead residents.

Saturday’s event will take place at the Riverhed Highway Yard at 1177 Osborn Avenue. The next take-back event is scheduled for October 24 at the same location. STOP-Day-Flyer-July-2020

