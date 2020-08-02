The Suffolk County Historical Society Museum will reopen to the public on Saturday, Aug. 8 at 10 a.m.

The museum will provide a “safe, socially-distanced family outing” with 15-minute intervals between parties for an “enjoyable, worry-free environment.” Exhibits will be open and will provide a safe, touch-free experience.

Masks will be required of all museum visitors over the age of two.

After Aug. 8, the museum will be open for special summer hours, Thursdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Due to Covid-19 distancing guidelines, the research library will remain closed to the public but remote research services are available. Contact the library for more information: 631 727-2881 x103 or [email protected].