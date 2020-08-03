A tropical storm warning is now in effect for Long Island and the N.Y. metro area, with tropical storm force winds expected Tuesday afternoon until early Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service in New York.

Winds of 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 65 mph are forecast.

Tropical Storm Isaias, currently churning off the south Atlantic coast, is forecast to become a hurricane today. A hurricane warning has been issued for the coastal regions of South Carolina and North Carolina and a tropical storm warning has been extended northward to west of Watch Hill, Rhode Island.

Isaias is forecast to pass near or just west of NYC Tuesday evening.

Rainfall potential on the East End is 2 to 4 inches, with locally higher amounts of around 5 inches possible, with the eventually storm track ultimately deciding where the axis of heaviest rainfall sets up, forecasters with the National Weather Service in New York said in a statement published this morning.

Central and eastern Long Island, along with eastern Connecticut will likely experience the strongest winds from the storm, again depending on the exact track it takes, forecasters said. The strongest wind impacts are expected late in the day on Tuesday and into Tuesday evening.

Isaias is expected to accelerate to the north and northeast into Tuesday and Tuesday night, which may limit the duration of impactful winds to some extent for coastal sections, the forecast statement said.

There is potential for up to two feet storm surge inundation in some low-lying, surge prone areas, the weather service said.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, generally within 36 hours.

Residents are advised to secure outdoor items and make storm preparations today, which will be sunny with a high in the upper 80s. Southwest winds of around 10 mph, gusting to 20 mph are expected today in our region.