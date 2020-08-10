The Town of Southampton is creating a town-wide housing plan as part of an update to the town’s Comprehensive Plan, and is looking for the community’s help to develop the best plan to suit the town’s needs.

The town is working with VHB Engineering Consultants on the housing plan, and have launched an online survey in order to gather “vital” community input. In addition to the virtual community meetings being held throughout the town to engage the community, this online survey will provide more in depth information for the consultants to develop the new plan.

The survey will be available on the town’s website through September 15 and will gather community statistics, ideas and suggestions to help in the formulation of the final plan. The survey provides added opportunities for everyone who wishes to participate and provide valuable input for the development of a comprehensive housing plan.

“We have been getting great information from our virtual Public Forums,” said Diana Weir, director of Housing and Community Services. “This informational survey will allow everyone who works or lives in the town, and those who did not get a chance to participate in the forums, to share their thoughts and ideas.”

The survey takes about 5 to 10 minutes to complete from your computer, tablet or smartphone and is on the town’s website, available in both English and Spanish.

“Community input is crucial to the success of the plan and these opportunities for participation will help the consultants and the town formulate the best plan for housing development in the future,” Weir said.

All information given during the survey will be kept confidential. The housing plan is scheduled to be completed by the end of this year. The town board will consider adoption after its completion.