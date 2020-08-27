Lunchtime diners at Tanger Outlets in Riverhead got a scare this afternoon when a truck crashed into the food court pavilion at Tanger 2 at about 12:15 p.m.
Although people were seated at tables within the pavilion, no one was injured in the mishap, police said. The truck experienced an unknown mechanical problem. The crash is under investigation. The truck driver and his passenger were also not injured. There were no arrests.
The truck is a delivery van operated by AptDeco, an online platform for people selling and buying used furniture; the company offers pickup and delivery services.
“We’re very grateful no one was injured,” said Tanger Outlets general manager Lesley Anthony.
RiverheadLOCAL photos by Peter Blasl
