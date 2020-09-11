In a brief but well-attended service, the Reeves Park community marked the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attack tonight.

Community members walked down Lt. Thomas R. Kelly Drive, named in memory of a native son, a NYC firefighter who lost his life trying to save others on that fateful day. They arrived at the September 11 Memorial Park at the corner of Sound Avenue for a prayer and reflections.

Reeves Park lost two young men on Sept. 11, both NYC firefighters: Kelly, 33, and Jonathan Ielpi, 29. Members of both families gathered with their neighbors for tonight’s ceremony, which was attended by Riverhead Fire Department firefighters, and members of Boy Scout Troop 94.

RiverheadLOCAL photos by Denise Civiletti