Today is Columbus Day, a federal holiday commemorating the arrival of the Italian explorer Christopher Columbus in the Americas on Oct. 12, 1492.
Here’s what’s closed today:
- all government offices
- schools
- the post office — no mail delivery, except Express Mail.)
- most banks
- Riverhead Free Library
LIRR and Suffolk County buses follow a regular weekday schedule. Riverhead municipal trash pickup follows its regular schedule.
What’s open:
- New York Stock Exchange
- NASDAQ
- most retail stores, grocery stores and restaurants
Columbus Day, Oct. 12, was made a federal holiday by an act of Congress in 1934.
In 1971, with the federal Monday Holiday Act, the observance of the holiday was changed to the second Monday in October.
