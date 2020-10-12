Today is Columbus Day, a federal holiday commemorating the arrival of the Italian explorer Christopher Columbus in the Americas on Oct. 12, 1492.

Here’s what’s closed today:

all government offices

schools

the post office — no mail delivery, except Express Mail.)

most banks

Riverhead Free Library

LIRR and Suffolk County buses follow a regular weekday schedule. Riverhead municipal trash pickup follows its regular schedule.

What’s open:

New York Stock Exchange

NASDAQ

most retail stores, grocery stores and restaurants

Columbus Day, Oct. 12, was made a federal holiday by an act of Congress in 1934.

In 1971, with the federal Monday Holiday Act, the observance of the holiday was changed to the second Monday in October.