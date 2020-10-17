Movie theaters outside of NYC will be allowed to reopen, with restrictions, beginning Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced today.

Movie theaters in counties where average infection rates are below 2% for 14 days will be allowed to reopen at 25% capacity with a maximum of 50 people per screen, the governor said during a press briefing today.

Suffolk, Nassau and Westchester counties currently meet the criteria, Cuomo said.

Theaters must meet enhanced air filtration, ventilation and purification standards, he said.

Masks will be requires at all times except when patrons are seated or are eating or drinking. Assigned seating is required and there must be social distancing between parties.

Theaters will have to have additional staffing to control occupancy, traffic and seating.