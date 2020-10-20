Four Riverhead High School students have been selected to perform at the prestigious New York State Music Association All-State Festival.
Cellist Nathaniel Bollermann, clarinetist Lauren Enos, percussionist William Green and vocalist Ethan Lucas have been selected to perform at the prestigious New York State School Music Association All-State Festival, to be held virtually Dec. 3-5.
All four are members of the Class of 2021.
Normally, students are selected based on their solo performances at NYSSMA adjudications the prior spring. In order to be eligible students must have performed a Level VI solo at the NYSSMA solo festival held in the spring.
Due to COVID-19 and NYSSMA cancellations this year, students were named to All-State based on scores they received during their 2018-19 adjudications. Teacher recommendations also played a role.
The musical and technical requirements are at the highest level of difficulty and are evaluated and ranked by a certified NYSSMA adjudicator. Thousands of students audition for this honor every year. Being selected is an achievement that represents mastery of their chosen instrument.
