Members of the Class of 2021 want some notice.

As the pandemic grinds on, Riverhead High School seniors, disconnected from each other and without access to typical extracurricular activities in this year of austerity, are watching their final year of high school slip through their fingers.

They lost out on junior year traditions last spring, when COVID struck and everything shut down. By the time the fall semester started, the school district budget had already been voted down twice and the district’s re-entry plan, which divided high school students into three groups, meant high schoolers would be physically in school only one or two days a week. (The district has announced a schedule change that will have students in grades 7-12 in school two days every week, beginning next month.)

With so little class time and no clubs or sports, students are adrift, said Keri Stromski, whose daughter is a senior at the high school.

“There has been so much finger-pointing and name-calling and contempt that we are all fatigued. Many seniors feel that is doesn’t matter if they don’t show up, and no one cares,” said Stromski, who is also an Aquebogue Elementary School kindergarten teacher.

Last year, seniors got to have six months of normal school life before the pandemic struck and school was closed, Stromski said. And the community stepped up to celebrate the Class of 2020.

Now, pandemic fatigue has set in. People are struggling and there’s no end in sight.

“These kids saw the seniors last year embraced by the town, with parades and everything. They’re just left hanging,” Stromski said, especially with the loss of sports and extracurriculars under the district’s austerity budget. “Like, suck it up.”

Apathy among the kids is prevalent. “They feel like no one cares and so they don’t care,” she said. “They’re disconnected.” It’s not conducive to learning, Stromski said. “Kids are leaving school in droves.”

“It really stinks,” said Evan Maaiki, 17, of Riverhead. “This really screwed our senior year,” he said.

“It’s like everyone just walks over us. They don’t acknowledge us at all. It’s like we’re invisible,” Evan said.

A group of students is planning “a silent protest” outside the high school before Tuesday’s school board meeting, Evan said.

“We’re trying to get back something for our senior year,” he said.

Kaleigh Seal of Riverhead, a three-sport varsity athlete, said if the district can’t find a way to bring back varsity sports, there’s nothing else she’s concerned with.

“Sports are her thing,” said her mother Stacy Seal. “They are the main reason she goes to school.” Her daughter as “devastated,” Seal said.

“She doesn’t care about much of anything any more.”

Stromski and other parents had a video call the other night to discuss ideas for activities and events. They’re talking about things like a scavenger hunt and a parade.

“We need to get these kids engaged again,” Stromski said.

“This town has supported these students for their entire schooling, from kindergarten until last year,” she said.

“Let’s show them there is still beauty in the grief. There’s still kindness in this town. They matter,” Stromski said.

“We see them, and we are cheering them on to finish out this year and go out into the world and do great things.”