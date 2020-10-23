Riverhead Central School District will run its buses on Monday, Interim Superintendent Christine Tona announced late this afternoon.

“We have been in communication with the Suffolk County Department of Health Services and they have determined which students must be quarantined due to close contact with a positive case. The families of those students have been notified,” Tona wrote in a letter posted on the district website.

The district canceled transportation and in-person instruction today after receiving word yesterday that “a number” of transportation department employees tested positive for the coronavirus.

“As of 4:30 p.m. on October 23, 2020, we feel that we can safely run our transportation department on Monday,” Tona wrote.

“Families and students should be aware that we may need to modify routes and adjust pick up times in order to accommodate a reduced number of staff. Families will be notified if their routes will be changed,” she said.

In the event there are additional positive cases, the district might not be able to provide transportation. Then, all students will be instructed remotely, Tona said.

“I will notify the community should any changes occur,” she said.

Tona urged the school community to “remember the importance of wearing a mask when in contact with anyone outside of your household” and asked people to avoid large gatherings.

“With Halloween and other end-of-year holidays quickly approaching, it is vitally important we are all mindful of our actions and possible consequences of not following the recommended health guidance,” Tona wrote. “Together we can keep our community as safe as possible.”