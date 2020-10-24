The first voters in line got to the Riverhead polling place at 6:30 a.m.

By 9:30, the line wrapped all around the building and into the parking lot.

By the time the doors of the Riverhad Senior and Human Resource Center opened at 10 o’clock, the line snaked from Shade Tree Lane into and through the length of the parking lot.

Hundreds of people descended on the early voting polling place in Riverhead this morning, eager to cast their votes. They came from all over Suffolk County.

“I thought it would be less crowded here,” said one young man from Commack, waiting to cast his third-ever vote in a presidential election. Others came from Medford, Mount Sinai and Shoreham.

No one expected such a crowd in Riverhead — including the town police.

“This is unbelievable,” said an officer, one of four or five on duty to make sure traffic and people continued to flow safely.

The parking lot filled up quickly and vehicles lined both sides of Shade Tree Lane.

Sharon and Sandra, of Riverhead, sisters, with their sons, Nicholas and Josh, were first in line in Riverhead this morning. They arrived at 6:30 a.m.

“We wanted to make sure our votes count,” Sharon said.

A volunteer with the organization Common Cause was at the polling place, carrying a sign that read “Election Protection” with the hotline number to call if there’s a problem at a polling place (1-866-OUR-VOTE). She wore a matching T-shirt and face mask with the same messaging.

There were no problems reported as voting got underway this morning — except for a squabble over the last available parking space in the parking lot outside the senior center.

Voters this morning were in good spirits and eager to cast their votes — even if it meant waiting in line for hours to do so.

Once the doors opened, the line began to move and seemed to move quickly.

Voters with absentee ballots do not have to wait in line. They can just drop their envelopes off inside the polling place.

Early voting continues daily for the next nine days, through Sunday, Nov. 1. The polls close today at 3 p.m. They will be open during the following hours:

Sunday, Oct. 25: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 26: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 27: 12 noon – 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 28: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 29: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 30: 12 noon – 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31: 10 a.m – 3 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 1: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Suffolk residents can vote at any one of the 12 early voting locations in the county. See prior story.