A caravan organized to protest police brutality will stretch from Bay Shore to Greenport tomorrow afternoon, stopping in the Gala Fresh parking lot on Route 58.

The event, “Strong Island Caravan for Justice,” was organized by Tiara and Margarita Ferebee, as well as Marylin Banks-Winter and others.

The caravan will begin at 3 p.m. at the Westfield South Shore Mall, 1701 Sunrise Highway in Bay Shore, with stops at the Swan Nursery Commons parking lot in East Patchogue, Applebee’s parking lot in Shirley, Gala Fresh in Riverhead, the Point East Acupuncture parking lot in Mattituck and ending at Fifth Street Beach in Greenport.

Tiara and Margarita Ferebee organized a day-long peaceful protest against police brutality at the Route 58 traffic circle in Riverhead June 13.