There will be no in-person instruction in Riverhead Central School District until at least Nov. 4, the interim superintendent said in a letter posted on the district website this afternoon.

“Many additional transportation employees” are now in quarantine, following the confirmed COVID-19 infection last week of “several” employees in the transportation department; the cases were announced by the district on Thursday.

In-person instruction was canceled Friday and was planned to resume Monday.

The district has not been informed of any new COVID-19 infections, but due to the quarantine the transportation department will not be able to transport students, Interim Superintendent Christin Tona said in the letter.

The district has not disclosed the number of confirmed cases or the number of staff members in quarantine.

“Unfortunately, since we cannot transport students, we must close our schools to students for in-person instruction and continue remote instruction through the end of the quarantine period,” Tona wrote.

There will be no transportation for students who attend private and parochial schools, including Riverhead Charter School.

There will be no transportation to any BOCES placements, including High School CTE placements, and these students will also receive remote instruction.

While schools are closed to students, meals will be available every weekday for pick up at each of the K – 4 schools at 10:15 a.m. Meals will also be available at additional off-site locations: Brookhaven Avenue and Tyler Street, 1750 West Main Street, Doctors Path Apartments and Lewis Street and Doris Avenue at 11:15 a.m.; Wood Road Trail and Riverside Avenue, 1355 Roanoke Avenue, Hill Rise and Hill Circle at Calverton Hills and 821 East Main Street at 12:15 p.m.

“I appreciate your understanding during this difficult time,” Tona wrote.

“The health and safety of our students and staff is our highest priority,” she wrote.

“Please remember the importance of wearing a mask when in contact with anyone outside of your household and please avoid large gatherings when possible. It is vitally important that we are all mindful of our actions and possible consequences of not following the recommended health guidance,” Tona said.