The first wintry weather of the season has arrived, with sleet mixing in with a cold rain this morning, as temperatures hover in the low 40s and north winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

These conditions are expected to continue until late morning, the National Weather Service said in a statement. No accumulations are expected.

A freeze warning is in effect tonight, when temperatures are forecast to dip into the 20s. The freeze warning is in effect from 10 p.m. tonight until 10 a.m. tomorrow.

The weather service has also issued a coastal flood advisory, which is in effect for midday today across the East End, when up to a foot of inundation above ground level is expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., the weather service said.

High tide on the Peconic Riverfront, occurring at noon today, is expected to be 2-2.5 feet above normal.

Temperatures will moderate tomorrow, climbing into the upper 40s, with calmer winds of about 10 mph, and sunny skies prevailing.