Update: Suffolk County Police said the man found dead on Roanoke Avenue last night was murdered.

Riverhead police responding to a 7:40 p.m. call about an abandoned vehicle on Roanoke Avenue south of Green Tree Drive discovered the body inside the vehicle, Suffolk County Police said in a press release this morning.

Marco Grisales, 39, of Sag Harbor, had suffered head injuries, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the case to call the homicide squad at 631-852-6392 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Original story:

Riverhead and Suffolk County police are investigating the death of a man who was found on Roanoke Avenue north of Joyce Drive last night.

Riverhead Police and EMS were called to the scene just before 8 p.m. on the report of an unconscious male in or near a vehicle at that location. Responding units found a male who was pronounced dead, according to police at the scene.

Riverhead Police and Suffolk County Police homicide squad detectives were called to investigate. The Suffolk County Police Crime Lab also responded. Roanoke Avenue was closed in both directions for several hours. A white Ford pickup truck was towed from the scene by police to the former State Armory building for further investigation.

Police have not yet provided any additional information about the incident or the investigation.

Suffolk County Police said this morning that a homicide squad lieutenant was still at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Check back for more information as it becomes available.