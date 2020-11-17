A vehicle fire spread to the outside of a residence on Doctors Path this morning.
The vehicle, parked in the driveway at 317 Doctors Path, was “fully involved” and the fire had already spread to a second vehicle and the side of the house when firefighters arrived on scene at about 10:50 a.m.
The homeowner safely evacuated.
The fire did not damage the inside of the house, said Riverhead Fire Department Second Assistant Chief Bill Kelly, but it created a smoky condition within the residence.
Riverhead firefighter brought the fire under control within 15 minutes of their arrival. Fifty volunteer firefighters responded to the call, along with Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Riverhead Town Police and the Riverhead Town fire marshal’s office. The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.
RiverheadLOCAL photos by Peter Blasl
