Applications are now being accepted for federal CARES Act funding to assist New York’s marine fishing industry following extensive economic losses resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The State DEC will accept applications through Dec. 31.

Funding is available to eligible New York State residents who hold a valid marine permit or license issued by DEC for 2020 and the previous five years, with some exceptions considered as outlined in the spend plan.

Eligible fishery sectors include commercial harvesters, for-hire fishing operations, marine aquaculture, and seafood distribution (dealers/processors/wholesalers). Applicants must demonstrate a greater than 35% revenue loss from fishery-related revenue caused by COVID-19 during the period Feb. 1 to July 31, 2020, over a minimum of 60 consecutive days, relative to the previous five years (2015-2019) for the same period. Applicants must demonstrate active participation in one or more of the fishery-related sectors in 2020 and previous years with documented fishing history.

The state has $6.7 million in federal CARES Act funding to assist New York’s marine fishing industry, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday.

The DEC said it worked cooperatively with National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries and Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission to develop a spending plan for the funding to provide support for the state’s seafood, commercial fishing, and recreational for-hire fishing industries.

Applications are available on DEC’s website.

For more information, email [email protected], call (631) 444-0473, or visit DEC’s website.