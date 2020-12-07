Everyone can use a little Christmas cheer — especially in 2020.

Meet Mrs. C — short for Claus — and join her in Mrs. C’s Corner every evening on YouTube, where she reads holiday-themed children’s books.

Mrs. C is the creation of Riverhead native Orlesha Banks, who says she wanted to do something to bring some joy to kids and their parents.

“I usually dress up as Mrs. Claus for my church,” Banks explains. “Since I can’t do that this year, I decided to go virtual,” she says with a giggle.

“I’m a mom who felt the need to just spread Christmas joy,” she says. “This is such a difficult time and so many families are struggling.”

Banks, dressed in a red velvet costume complete with a wig of flowing white hair, webcasts from a “set” in her home, surrounded by Christmas lights and decorations.

She launched her YouTube series Dec. 1. Watch the videos here.

Each installment of Mrs. C’s corner comes with a gift giveaway. At the conclusion of the read-aloud program, she asks a question about the book she just read. The first person to post the correct answer in the comments on the video wins the prize. She announces the winner the next night.

Banks has a bunch of books picked out to read and bought enough gifts for 25 days. She plans to keep the show going till the end of the month.

“I know God will bless me for the rest,” said Banks.

Faith is central in the life of the 35-year old mother of two. She is the granddaughter of longtime Riverhead pastor, Rev. Mary Cooper of House of Praise.

Banks, who lives in Mastic, grew up in Riverhead and is a 2003 graduate of Riverhead High School. She worked as a receptionist in a medical office until the pandemic struck. She now stays home full-time and supervises the schooling of her 15-year-old son and 10-year-old daughter, who are both on remote learning.

“I just want to help give people, especially children, reason to smile,” she said,