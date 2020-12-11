The Riverhead Fire Department’s “Santa Run” has been rescheduled for Sunday, Dec. 13, beginning at 12 noon.

Firefighters will drive Santa through the neighborhoods of the Riverhead Fire District to see all the children (of all ages).

“Please keep in mind that our District covers approximately 48 square miles and within three towns. The firefighters and Santa have put together a route around the district that will take us a few hours to cover, so please be patient and make sure to listen for the sirens as we are coming through your neighborhoods,” Riverhead Fire Chief Tim Corwin said.

The “Santa Run” was initially going to take place tomorrow (Dec. 12) but “the weather doesn’t look to be cooperating, so we pulled some strings and spoke with the Big Man himself and Santa agreed that Sunday Dec. 13 would be a better option to bring him around the district,” Corwin said.

“We hope that during these difficult times this brings some extra joy to the residents of the Riverhead Fire District,” the chief said.

“On behalf of the chiefs, officers and members of the Riverhead Fire Department, we’d like to wish all a very Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays and a safe and Happy New Year,” Corwin said.