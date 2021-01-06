Evelyn V. McConlogue of East Marion died on January 2, 2021 at her home. She was 92 years old.

She was born on May 25, 1928 in South Ozone Park.

She earned a scholarship to the Fashion Institute of Technology but declined and went right to a career. She worked as a seamstress in the Fashion district of New York City and later worked as a real estate agent.

She was a member of the American Legion for over 80 years, a past president of the Ladies Auxiliary at Griswold-Terry-Glover Post #803 in Southold and a member of serval churches including St. Anthony’s in Queens, St Bernard’s in Levittown and at St. Agnes in Greenport.

She was predeceased by her husband of 69 years Daniel and sons Patrick and Joseph “Joby.” She is survived by her children Daniel (Rose) of Fort Myers, Florida, Maureen Cordts of Yorba Linda, California, Agnes (Phil) Ferro of Setauket and Liam (Galina), of Easton, Pennsylvania, 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Jan. 11 at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport. Interment will follow at the East Marion Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

